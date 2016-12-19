Winter Ice and Holiday Lights - 12/23 Weekend

The weekend before Christmas is pack full of events for you and the family!

One of the biggest lighting festivals in the midsouth happens right here in Arkansas- and Travel Writer Kim Williams has all the details on this amazing event.

For those who want to experience the full fun of winter, Williams directs you to a winter wonderland full of fun, ice skating, carriage rides, and more fun!

Williams also has information on an Arkansas street transformed into a winter wonderland- complete with Santa and his elves!

Williams also talks about the Arkansas Trail of Holiday Lights, and tells you where you can find information on a beautiful holiday light trail through Arkansas.

Featured stops in this episode include Blytheville, Batesville, and Pocahontas.