KASU

Winter Ice and Holiday Lights - 12/23 Weekend

By & Keith Turner Dec 19, 2016

The weekend before Christmas is pack full of events for you and the family!

One of the biggest lighting festivals in the midsouth happens right here in Arkansas- and Travel Writer Kim Williams has all the details on this amazing event.

For those who want to experience the full fun of winter, Williams directs you to a winter wonderland full of fun, ice skating, carriage rides, and more fun!

Williams also has information on an Arkansas street transformed into a winter wonderland- complete with Santa and his elves!

Williams also talks about the Arkansas Trail of Holiday Lights, and tells you where you can find information on a beautiful holiday light trail through Arkansas.

Featured stops in this episode include Blytheville, Batesville, and Pocahontas.