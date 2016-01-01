Local Headlines
Campaign underway to watch for drunk drivers
Law enforcement across the nation are on the lookout for drunk drivers this holiday season. The annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is now underway. Through New Year’s Day, officers are stepping up their enforcement efforts reduce drunk driving. The Triple A is anticipating record numbers of people on the roads through the end of the year…that increases the chances of crashes due to impaired driving. Sgt. George Martin of the Jonesboro Police Department says last year, over 10...
Weather
Diamond Pipeline Protests Draw Attention to Arkansas Eminent Domain Law
Protests over construction of the Dakota Access Oil Pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota has triggered sympathy demonstrations across the nation, including in Arkansas. But Arkansas activists are also protesting a newly permitted 440-mile long underground oil transport project called the Diamond Pipeline.