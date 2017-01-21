KASU

Special Coverage

NPR

LIVE: NPR News Live Blog for Donald Trump's Inauguration

Donald Trump is becoming the next President of the United States. NPR is there live covering the event. KASU is proud to air a live broadcast of his inauguration. The news team at NPR will be blogging in real-time everything that is going on.

Read More

Weather

President Trump's First Stops: National Cathedral And CIA

By 36 minutes ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

What Does Trump's Affordable Care Act Executive Order Do?

By 1 hour ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Women's Marches Take Place Around The Globe After Inauguration

By 1 hour ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

California Rep. Maxine Waters Says She'll Fight Back Against Trump

By editor 1 hour ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Carly Fiorina Says 'We Need To Give Every President A Chance'

By editor 1 hour ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Women's Marches Across The Country Highlight Numerous Issues

By & Sarah Bodden 1 hour ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Barbershop: Inauguration and Women's March Travellers

By editor 1 hour ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit NPR.

Intersectional Feminism: Representation In Saturday's Women's Marches

By 1 hour ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit NPR.

President of Gambia Leaves For Exile, Allowing For First Peaceful Transfer Of Power

By 1 hour ago

After weeks of uncertainty and political tension, the longtime ruler of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, has boarded a plane to fly into exile.

Campaign Trail Trump On Display As He Goes To CIA On First Day As President

By 2 hours ago

On his first full day in the White House, President Trump went to the CIA presumably to try and offer an olive branch to members of the intelligence community he often maligned over their conclusions that Russia had conspired to influence the U.S. elections.

Instead, he falsely denied that he had ever criticized the agency, falsely inflated the crowd size at his inauguration on Friday, attacked the media and told intelligence officers gathered to, "Trust me. I'm like a smart person."

Pages

NPR

LIVE: Pres. Donald Trump Inagural Speech Footnotes

America has a new President. President Donald Trump prepares to deliver his inaugural speech and NPR News is there. KASU is broadcasting the event live on the air at 91.9 FM and online through the streaming player above. Follow along with the staff at NPR News as they highlight interesting facts in President Trump's speech. NPR is also blogging in real time all of the festivities taking place today. Loading...

Read More

Arkansas Business and Politics

Talk Business
A multi-media news organization focusing on Arkansas news and information specific to the economy and policy. Talk Business airs Saturdays at 3:30.

Fundraising "Drive"

As Heard on Morning Edition

Morning Edition
Waking up is hard to do, but it's easier with NPR's Morning Edition. For over 3 decades, this show has prepared listeners for the day ahead with news, analysis and commentary.

As Heard on All Things Considered

All Things Considered
Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the wo…