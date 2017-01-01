KASU

Crawford: Immediate replacement of Obamacare not likely

This is an interview between KASU's News Director Johnathan Reaves and U.S. Representative Rick Crawford about several topics, including the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. Click on the "Listen" button to hear the interview.

Former Navy SEAL Greitens to be Missouri's next governor

Craighead County-Jonesboro Public Library turns 100

Tom Hiddleston At Golden Globes: Maybe Not The Best Charity Spokesman

By Tanya Basu 25 minutes ago

Tom Hiddleston is trending on Twitter, and not for a good reason. Last night at the Golden Globes, he won a best actor award for the AMC series The Night Manager. But his acceptance speech didn't go over as well as his performance. Hiddleston recounted a visit he made to see medics from Doctors Without Borders in South Sudan.

Jeff Bridges Abides By His Actor Dad's Example: Bring Joy To The Set

By editor 33 minutes ago

As the child of two Hollywood actors, Jeff Bridges can't remember the first time he was on a film set. He wasn't yet 2 years old when he appeared in the 1951 film The Company She Keeps with his mother, Dorothy Dean Bridges. Later, he and his brother, Beau Bridges, sometimes appeared in the TV series Sea Hunt, which starred their father, Lloyd Bridges.

But despite his early exposure to show business, Bridges tells Fresh Air's Dave Davies he wasn't always sure he wanted to be an actor.

Betty Fussell Doesn't Mince Words In The Frank, Funny 'Eat, Live, Love, Die'

By 33 minutes ago

She's one nasty woman, that Betty Fussell. Now 89, Fussell came of age in the heyday of bright and breezy Bettys — Betty Grable, Betty Hutton, Betty Crocker — but she clearly gravitated toward the one dangerous dame of the bunch, Bette Davis.

An essayist and author of some 20 books on food and travel, as well as the acclaimed memoir, My Kitchen Wars, about her marriage to and divorce from the late cultural historian Paul Fussell, Betty Fussell doesn't mince words.

State Department Apologizes For Decades Of Anti-LGBT Discrimination

By 42 minutes ago

On behalf of the U.S. State Department, John Kerry has issued a formal apology for the department's pattern of discrimination against LGBT employees during a period beginning in the 1940s and stretching for decades.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., had asked the secretary of state for such an apology in late November, calling the historical discrimination "un-American and unacceptable."

Bears Ears Monument Is A Win For Tribal Food Sovereignty. Will Trump Undo It?

By editor 1 hour ago

Seven years ago, the Navajo tribal council in southeastern Utah started mapping the secret sites where medicine men and women forage for healing plants and Native people source wild foods. They wanted to make a case for protecting the landscape known as Bears Ears, a place sacred not only to their tribe but to many other tribes in the region, going back thousands of years.

Delta Regional Authority donates $1 million to Innovation Hub fund for student startups

By 2 hours ago

The Delta Regional Authority has donated $1 million toward the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub’s I-Fund, a funding and training program for small businesses started by college students. The program will expand in its geographical reach and will be called the Delta I-Fund, according to an email newsletter from the Hub.

The next two 12-week sessions will be in the fall, offering $50,000 in potential funding for each startup. All companies accepted to the program will receive $5,000. Participants will be selected by a five-person committee, according to the Hub.

Tennessee lawmakers to convene 110th General Assembly

By 2 hours ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — State lawmakers convene the 110th Tennessee General Assembly on Tuesday with new leadership in the Senate and a House speaker eying a gubernatorial bid.

Both chambers featuring heavy Republican majorities are scheduled to begin their organizational sessions at noon Central.

Longtime Sen. Randy McNally of Oak Ridge is the Republican nominee to succeed Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey of Blountville. Rep. Beth Harwell of Nashville is the GOP choice to stay in charge of the House, though her 40-30 nomination vote was closer than she hoped.

Arkansas mumps outbreak appears to be leveling off

By 2 hours ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials say the number of mumps cases in the northwest part of the state appears to be leveling off.

The Arkansas Department of Health says there were 2,400 confirmed or strongly suspected cases as of Jan. 5. State epidemiologist Dr. Dirk Haselow says there are about 10 new cases of mumps per day. According to Haselow, health officials were seeing 40 or 50 new cases a day at the height of the outbreak.

Mumps symptoms can include fever, aches and swollen salivary glands.

Census: Arkansas sees increase in work-related deaths

By 2 hours ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A recent census says a majority of Arkansas' work-related deaths in 2015 were linked to transportation.

The Arkansas Department of Labor's census shows the state had 74 work-related deaths in 2015. That is up from 67 the previous year.

More than half of the 2015 deaths, about 55 percent, were the result of transportation incidents. The transportation-related fatalities include 33 roadway incidents involving motorized land vehicles, three aircraft incidents and one water vehicle incident.

Students and Community Invited to See 'Red Wolf Revival'

By KASU Newsroom 2 hours ago
Arkansas State University

JONESBORO – The Endangered Wolf Center will present "Red Wolf Revival," the award-winning short documentary by the Nestbox Collective and Susannah Smith, at Arkansas State University.

Open to students, faculty and the public, the screening will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in the third floor auditorium of the Reng Student Union (GPS 101 N. Caraway Road).  The North Parking Facility, adjacent to the Union, will be open to the public at no charge.

Arkansas minimum wage rises to $8.50 on New Year’s Day, now $1.25 above federal standard

Some Arkansas workers will get a 50 cent boost in pay on New Year’s Day when the state’s minimum wage will rise from $8 to $8.50, Arkansas Department of Labor officials said Wednesday (Dec. 28). “This is the final increment of the (Arkansas Minimum Wage Initiative) that was passed by voters in 2014,” said Rosalyn Miller, public relations officer of the state Department of Labor. Under the 2014 ballot initiated act, Arkansas’ minimum wage rate was increased from $6.25 to $7.50 per hour in 2015...

Gov. Hutchinson and Facebook Announce Arkansas & Facebook Techstart Partnership

UPDATE: Hutchinson coming to Jonesboro to talk upcoming session

