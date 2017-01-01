Blytheville School District Considered for Removal from Academic Distress
The Arkansas Department of Education is recommending that the Blytheville School District no longer be classified as being “ in academic distress .” That classification is given to individual schools and school districts when over a three year period 49% of their students score at or below proficiency in math and reading. Proficiency is measured by state mandated testing.
