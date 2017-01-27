KASU
A-State Responds to Sanctuary Campus Request

Arkansas State University denies a request to make the Jonesboro campus a sanctuary campus. In a signed petition given to the Arkansas State University System, Dr. Michelle Merritt made the request in light of a recent executive order that would temporarily ban people from seven specified countries from entering the United States. A federal judge issued an emergency stay allowing those who are already in the country from being deported. Bills going through the Arkansas House and Senate would...

With Trump's Travel Ban Blocked, Visa-Holders, Refugees Scramble to Board Flights

By & Jane Arraf 3 hours ago

A federal appeals court denied President Donald Trump's attempt to restore his travel ban on refugees and visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries Sunday morning, sending people scrambling to board planes while it's legal once again for them to enter the country.

Hundreds Protest Trump At California Congressman's Town Hall

By Katie Orr 3 hours ago

Hundreds of protesters descended on a town hall meeting hosted by California Republican Rep. Tom McClintock on Saturday, peppering him with questions and putting him on notice that they didn't want him falling in line with the Trump administration.

Utah Representative Wants Bears Ears Gone And He Wants Trump To Do It

By 7 hours ago

Republicans want to eliminate one of the nation's newest national monuments.

Former President Barack Obama created the 1.3 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument in Utah just days before he left office.

Three Years After A Car Bomb Damaged It, Cairo's Islamic Art Museum Reopens

By Jane Arraf 7 hours ago

It took a car bomb to get the funds to renovate Egypt's Museum of Islamic Art, but three years later, a restored museum with modern galleries has reopened to showcase the museum's historic treasures.

The 2014 explosion outside police headquarters near the century-old museum in downtown Cairo heavily damaged the stone and wood façade and smashed 179 priceless objects.

Travel Ban Keeps Scientists Out of the Lab

By 7 hours ago

The scientific community has been roiled by the Trump travel ban.

Like tens of thousands of residents of the seven Muslim majority countries, scientists have been stranded — cut off from their labs, worried they won't be able to attend upcoming conferences. And even though the ban has been temporarily reversed by a court order, they are uncertain about what the future holds — and the implications for their work.

Consider the case of Ph.D. candidate Hanan Isweiri. She left her lab at Colorado State University to fly home to Libya after the death of her father.

Super Bowl LI, By The Numbers ... And One Notable Numeral

By 7 hours ago

In case you haven't heard, a few dozen guys are planning to play a football game in Houston on Sunday. It's kind of a big deal.

Reporter's Notebook: Behind The Scenes Before The Super Bowl

By 8 hours ago

Finally, today, they will play football.

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

After an NFL season of sagging TV ratings, it's expected today's game, in Houston, will do what Super Bowls always do — turn 60 minutes of football into a national holiday.

Long Before There Was 'Fake News,' There Were 'Fake Photos'

By Angus Chen 8 hours ago

On display at the "Photography and Discovery" exhibit at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Mass., is a photo of two men dressed in traditional Arab garb in a carpeted room (above). They're smoking a pipe. It's a beautiful photo, but it's not from the Middle East. It was shot in a studio in London by photographer Roger Fenton. The men in the photo are white Europeans, dressed up and posing as Arabs.

Barbershop: When Sports Meet Politics

By editor 21 hours ago

Boston's Immigration History Repeats Itself In Trump's Policies

By editor 21 hours ago

