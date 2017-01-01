KASU
Blytheville School District Considered for Removal from Academic Distress

The Arkansas Department of Education is recommending that the Blytheville School District no longer be classified as being “ in academic distress .” That classification is given to individual schools and school districts when over a three year period 49% of their students score at or below proficiency in math and reading. Proficiency is measured by state mandated testing.

Arkansas House Enhances Penalties For Targeting Law Enforcement, First Responders

Tenn. Governor Seeks Free Community College For All Adults

Which Genes Make You Taller? A Whole Lot Of Them, It Turns Out

By 5 minutes ago

When scientists first read out the human genome 15 years ago, there were high hopes that we'd soon understand how traits like height are inherited. It hasn't been easy. A huge effort to find height-related genes so far only explains a fraction of this trait.

Now scientists say they've made some more headway. And the effort is not just useful for understanding how genes determine height, but how they're involved in driving many other human traits.

In France, 2 Top Presidential Candidates Accused Of Misconduct

By 1 hour ago

French authorities are investigating allegations that conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon hired his wife for what was essentially a sham position.

He is accused of putting his wife, Penelope, on his parliamentary office payroll and paying her about $900,000 of taxpayer money over a 15-year period, according to the satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine. Fillon also reportedly hired two of his children.

Hiring one's spouse is not illegal, reports NPR's Eleanor Beardsley, but "there's little evidence she actually worked."

Bunny Chow: South Africa's Sweet-Sounding Dish Has A Not-So-Sweet Past

By Alan Greenblatt 1 hour ago

It's an Indian dish you're unlikely to find in India.

Bunny chow is essentially a kind of bread bowl. You take a loaf of white bread, hollow out the middle and fill it with a curry, either vegetarian beans or some type of meat.

But not rabbit. The name "bunny" comes from the corruption of an Indian term referring to merchants. The dish has its origins in Durban, South Africa's third-largest city.

Senate Republicans Defy Democrats' Boycott To Advance Trump Nominees

By 2 hours ago

A day after Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee boycotted votes to advance the nominations for President Trump's nominees to lead the departments of the Treasury and Health and Human Services, the panel's Republicans met in a surprise meeting Wednesday morning and voted to suspend committee rules to vote on those nominees without Democrats present.

Despite Turmoil, Latinos In California Are Prospering

By 2 hours ago

It's been a tense week for immigrants and people of color throughout the country, but there was some good news in California: a new study by the advocacy group National Council of La Raza points out that the state's Latinos, as a group, are doing much better in many areas.

Donations To Torched Texas Mosque Top $1 Million In Outpouring Of Support

By 2 hours ago

Days after fire destroyed the Victoria Islamic Center in Victoria, Texas, donations to rebuild the mosque have passed $1 million. And that's only one part of the support the mosque has received: Four churches and a synagogue say Muslims are welcome to hold services in their buildings.

Indiana Looks To Extend Medicaid Experiment Started Under Obamacare

By Phil Galewitz 3 hours ago

As Congress weighs repeal of the Affordable Care Act, the home state of Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday sought to keep its conservative-style Medicaid expansion under the federal health the health law.

Transportation Department holds contest for message signs

By 4 hours ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee motorists can try their hand at coming up with a winning safety message for the overhead message signs on the state interstate highways.

The state Department of Transportation says it's holding a contest again this year for a catchy safety message.

Last year's winning entries were "Turn signals, the original instant messaging"; "Get the cell off your phone and drive"; "Practice safe text. Don't do it while driving"; "You're in Tennessee. Volunteer to drive safe"; and "Ain't nobody got time for a wreck. Slow it down."

Arkansas Congressmen Hail SCOTUS Pick As Mainstream, Fulfillment Of Voters Hopes

By 4 hours ago

Arkansas’s federal office holders are roundly praising President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court pick. Members of the state’s all-Republican congressional delegation weighed in late Tuesday after Neil Gorsuch was nominated the nation’s highest court.

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Dardanelle) commended the pick and had a favorable first impression. In a statement, Cotton noted the pick will have an impact for decades to come.

HHS Nominee Tom Price Targeted Panel That Urged Fewer Cancer Screenings

By Marshall Allen 4 hours ago

If the last few years are any guide, one group that may find itself in the crosshairs of Rep. Tom Price, President Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, is an influential panel of medical experts.

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force, a group of mostly physician and academics from top universities, reviews medical practices to see whether they are supported by research and evidence.

