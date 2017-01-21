KASU
Johnathan Reaves, KASU News

NEA in Motion: Record growth for Jonesboro in 2017

Record breaking growth expected for Jonesboro. Mayor Harold Perrin projects that city will see over $200 million in building permits this year….that would set records. Last year, the city approved over $180 million in permits.

Read More

Scammers Use AGFC Name to Trick Arkansans

Republicans Have Plans To Replace Obamacare — Now They Need To Agree On One

Weather

Trump Aims For Big Splash In Taking On Terror Fight

By 23 minutes ago

Barack Obama spent much of his tenure scaling back the high-profile "war on terror" he inherited from George W. Bush. In a few short days, President Trump has again set the U.S. on a more visible and confrontational course in dealing with the threat of terrorism.

Trump has temporarily frozen immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries, igniting protests outside the White House and at airports around the country.

Trump Administration Officials Defend Immigration Executive Order

By editor 2 hours ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Dispatches Of Discontent: Protesters Of Immigration Ban Take To The Streets

By 2 hours ago

Updated at 6:16 p.m. ET

They began Saturday as a series of pop-up demonstrations outside several major airports. But by Sunday, the protests against President Trump's temporary immigration freeze had leapt from those airports to squares and plazas in cities across the U.S.

Outside the White House, in Boston's Copley Square and Battery Park in New York City, immigrant advocacy groups have organized protests to register their discontent with the executive order Trump signed Friday.

FACT CHECK: Trump Tweets On Christians, ISIS And Vetting Miss The Bigger Picture

By 3 hours ago

Hundreds were detained at airports around the country Saturday in a chaotic and confusing day following President Trump's Friday night executive order temporarily banning Muslims from seven countries.

It spurred protests and backlash — even from some in Trump's own party, for either mismanagement of the rollout of the order or for the values it represents.

With National Security Council Shakeup, Steve Bannon Gets A Seat At The Table

By 4 hours ago

President Trump has reorganized the National Security Council by elevating his chief strategist Steve Bannon and demoting the Director of National Intelligence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Now, Bannon will join the NSC's principals committee, the top inter-agency group for discussing national security. The National Security Council is the staff inside the White House that coordinates decision making by the president on such matters, in coordination with outside departments including the State Department and the Pentagon.

Tech Executives Fiercely Criticize Trump Immigration Order

By 4 hours ago

Leaders in the U.S. technology sector say President Trump's executive order banning immigrants from some Muslim-majority countries will sow confusion in their businesses and undercut the diversity that has been a linchpin of the industry's growth.

The CEOs of Google, Twitter, Facebook and Apple all issued statements condemning the ban and complaining that the order was pushed through so quickly it left great uncertainty about the status of some of their best employees.

One U.S. Service Member Killed, Several Others Injured During Raid In Yemen

By 5 hours ago

Updated at 1:38 p.m. ET

A raid in Yemen ended in the death of an American service member and left three others wounded on Saturday. U.S. Central Command announced Sunday that the casualties were sustained in an operation against al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our elite servicemembers," Commander of U.S. Central Command Gen. Joseph Votel said in a statement. "The sacrifices are very profound in our fight against terrorists who threaten innocent peoples across the globe."

The Extraordinary Courage Of Acid Attack Survivors

By Diane Cole 8 hours ago

When MoniCa Singh, then 19, went to visit her parents in Lucknow, India, in 2005, she had just finished her first year at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in New Delhi. She hoped to complete her degree and pursue a career in fashion design.

Then her life changed in a flash.

As she was driving down the street, a long-time acquaintance waved and motioned her to roll down her car window. Over the years, she had refused his persistent marriage proposals but his sociable gesture seemed to signal that was in the past. So why not?

Of Courts And Confusion: Here's The Reaction To Trump's Immigration Freeze

By 8 hours ago

Updated at 5:49 p.m. ET

By the time the sun rose on Sunday in the U.S., the chaotic weekend set in motion by Trump's executive order on immigration was beginning to give way to greater clarity — in some respects, at least.

This Week In Trump's 'Alternative Facts'

By 10 hours ago

Less than 24 hours after White House press secretary had spouted numerous falsehoods about inauguration crowd size and more, Kellyanne Conway went on NBC's "Meet the Press" to defend him.

Pages

Fundraising "Drive"

Arkansas Business and Politics

Talk Business
A multi-media news organization focusing on Arkansas news and information specific to the economy and policy. Talk Business airs Saturdays at 3:30.

As Heard on Morning Edition

Morning Edition
Waking up is hard to do, but it's easier with NPR's Morning Edition. For over 3 decades, this show has prepared listeners for the day ahead with news, analysis and commentary.

As Heard on All Things Considered

All Things Considered
Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the wo…