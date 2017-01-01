KASU

Jonesboro leaders to use MLK message to focus on youth

53-years ago, the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr gave the famous “I Have A Dream” speech. In that speech, he called for equality and unity for all people. The speech is also at the heart of many service projects that take place nationwide, because the speech was a call to action. Millions of Americans across the county honor the memory of the late Dr. King by serving others. The message of serving others is what the annual holiday is all about. This year marks the 15 th year the holiday is...

A-State celebrates 50 years as a University

Governor Hutchinson Appoints A-State Alumnus Price Gardner to ASU Board of Trustees

Headline: Arkansas Mumps Cases Lead Nation, Raise Questions About Vaccine Immunity

By 2 minutes ago

Springdale resident Melisa Laelan caught the mumps last November from her kids even though she and her children were vaccinated. Her case is not unusual, one of 2,421 in Arkansas. What is unusual is that nearly half of all cases nationwide are in Arkansas.

“It was miserable,” she says. “I experienced severe pain on the side of my neck. You can’t swallow anything because if you do it hurts.”

The inflammation in her salivary glands caused her jaw to swell. She had fever and aches. The illness lasted ten days. 

“This is an epidemic,” says Dr. Dirk Haselow, state epidemiologist with the Arkansas Department of Health. “Our normal case count is 3 or 4 a year. And a majority of our cases are among the Marshallese.”

Lollygagging Swan Ties Up Commuter Train Tracks For 2 Miles

By editor 2 hours ago

San Diego Chargers' Fans Look To Erase Bolt Tattoos

By editor 2 hours ago

After 15 Inaugurations, Why Brotman's Voice Won't Be Heard This Year

By editor 2 hours ago

How The Systemic Segregation Of Schools Is Maintained By 'Individual Choices'

By editor 4 hours ago

Sixty-three years after the Supreme Court's ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, many schools across the country either remain segregated or have re-segregated.

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones tells Fresh Air's Terry Gross that when it comes to school segregation, separate is never truly equal.

For Female Inmates In New York City, Prison Is A Crowded, Windowless Room

By Alec Hamilton 5 hours ago

More than a hundred female federal inmates, sentenced to long-term prison, have instead been held for years in two windowless rooms in a detention center in Brooklyn.

Conditions for the women have been found to violate international standards for the treatment of prisoners.

When The Brain Scrambles Names, It's Because You Love Them

By 5 hours ago

When Samantha Deffler was young, her mother would often call her by her siblings' names — even the dog's name. "Rebecca, Jesse, Molly, Tucker, Samantha," she says.

An Ice Shelf Is Cracking In Antarctica, But Not For The Reason You Think

By 5 hours ago

A group of scientists is gathering today in the U.K. to discuss a slab of ice that's cracking in Antarctica. The crack could soon split off a frozen chunk the size of Delaware.

One glacier scientist, Heidi Sevestre, spent six weeks last year living on that giant slab of ice off the Antarctic Peninsula.

Arrest Warrant Sought For Samsung Heir In S. Korean Presidential Bribery Scandal

By 8 hours ago

Prosecutors in South Korea have requested an arrest warrant for the de facto head of the nation's biggest conglomerate, Samsung, on charges of bribery and embezzlement in connection with a swirling scandal that led to the president's impeachment.

In Final Speech As Attorney General, Loretta Lynch Says: 'We Have To Work'

By 15 hours ago

Just days from the end of her tenure, Loretta Lynch took the stage Sunday at a historic Baptist church in Birmingham, Ala., to deliver her final planned speech as U.S. attorney general.

"We can't take progress for granted," Lynch told the congregation. "We have to work. There's no doubt that we still have a way to go — a long way to go."

Gov. Hutchinson and Facebook Announce Arkansas & Facebook Techstart Partnership

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced the details of an agreement with Facebook, Inc. to launch the company’s Techstart program in Arkansas high schools. The Arkansas & Facebook Techstart Partnership is a first-of-its-kind partnership with the social media giant. Under the agreement, Facebook will donate 500 Virtual Reality (VR) classroom kits, including computers, cameras and the Oculus Rift equipment necessary to administer the Techstart program. Techstart is a program...

Students and Community Invited to See 'Red Wolf Revival'

Arkansas General Assembly Officially Opens 2017 Session

