A-State Responds to Sanctuary Campus Request
Arkansas State University denies a request to make the Jonesboro campus a sanctuary campus. In a signed petition given to the Arkansas State University System, Dr. Michelle Merritt made the request in light of a recent executive order that would temporarily ban people from seven specified countries from entering the United States. A federal judge issued an emergency stay allowing those who are already in the country from being deported. Bills going through the Arkansas House and Senate would...
