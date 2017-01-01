KASU
Judge rules Ameren Missouri plant violates Clean Air Act

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Ameren Missouri's coal-fired power plant near St. Louis violates the Clean Air Act and has created "significantly more pollution" since modifications were made. U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel's ruling Monday could require St. Louis-based Ameren to install additional pollution control equipment at the Rush Island power plant in Jefferson County. Ameren Missouri called the ruling disappointing and said an appeal is planned. Ameren Missouri...

ADEQ Finds No Leaks Beneath Controversial Industrial Newton County Swine Breeding Farm

Legislator's Bill Would Rollback Medicaid But Fellow Republicans Diverge On Health Care Future

Mary Tyler Moore: On Her Own, Single And Singular

By 5 minutes ago

Mary Tyler Moore, who died Wednesday, wasn't just beloved. She was the kind of beloved where they build you a statue. Moore's statue is in Minneapolis, where her best-known character, Mary Richards of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, worked for the fictional television station WJM. She'd already won two Emmys playing Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show, but Moore cemented her icon status when Mary Richards walked into that job interview. Even if she got off to a rough start with Lou Grant, her soon-to-be boss, who kept a bottle of whiskey in his desk.

Can Groups Sue Over Trump's Business Conflicts Even If They Weren't Harmed?

By 5 minutes ago

President Trump's continued business dealings have generated plenty of teeth-gnashing about whether the occupant of the White House will be profiting off his new role.

The question is who has the standing to do anything about it.

For A Stark Contrast To U.S. Immigration Policy, Try Canada

By 5 minutes ago

As the Trump administration is expected to overhaul America's immigration system, some policymakers suggest looking north to Canada.

That's because Canadians see immigration as critical to their economic success. The nation has invited in so many immigrants that today, one-fifth of the population is foreign-born.

Yet Canadians don't seem to wrestle with anti-immigrant nativism that has erupted in the U.S. and Europe.

Wanted: Next Generation Of Luge Competitors

By Aaron Schachter 5 minutes ago

It isn't easy to find people to do luge, the sport that uses a tiny little sled to rip down an icy track at about 90 miles an hour. That's largely because there are only three places in the U.S. where you can try the real thing.

USA Luge, the organization that recruits and trains athletes for international luge competitions, is looking for the next generation of competitors, and it's throwing regional events to find new talent.

France's Far-Right Candidate For President Is A Contender

By 5 minutes ago

A confident Marine Le Pen strides into a room in her new campaign headquarters, greeting reporters in her signature, husky voice.

The candidate takes a seat in front of a calming blue campaign poster that bears no mention of the National Front party or the Le Pen surname. It says simply, "IN THE NAME OF THE PEOPLE: Marine – President."

Republicans Have Plans To Replace Obamacare — Now They Need To Agree On One

By 59 minutes ago

Republicans have a plan to replace Obamacare. In fact, they have several.

What they don't have is consensus on which one will guide the party's effort to reshape an insurance system that provides coverage for some 20 million Americans.

As Wall Moves Forward, Mexico's President Mulls Canceling U.S. Trip

By 1 hour ago

Mexicans reacted angrily to President Trump's executive order — which among many things directed the U.S. government to begin immediate construction of a border wall.

Mexican lawmakers are urging President Enrique Peña Nieto to cancel his scheduled visit to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 31.

Peña Nieto has not said whether he will cancel the meeting.

Chicagoans See Fed Role In Fighting Crime Wave — But Not On Streets

By 7 hours ago

There's no question the tragic and intransigent problem of gun violence weighs heavily on Chicago residents, but for some there's resignation as well.

"This is nothing new in Chicago," says Keith Muhammed, while waiting at a bus stop on Chicago's west side.

He's right, but it has been getting worse: More than 760 people were murdered in Chicago in 2016, the highest total in nearly two decades, and this year is shaping up as more of the same.

Trump And His Organization Lawyer Up For The Ethics War Ahead

By 11 hours ago

Nobody in Washington ever went wrong by hiring more lawyers, and now President Trump and the Trump Organization are beefing up their legal teams against an expected surge of conflict-of-interest allegations.

Can Sobriety Tests Weed Out Drivers Who've Smoked Too Much Weed?

By 11 hours ago

For decades the same test has been used to convict drunk drivers.

Police ask a driver to stand on one leg, walk a straight line and recite the alphabet. If the driver fails, the officer will testify in court to help make a case for driving under the influence.

But defense lawyers argue, science has yet to prove that flunking the standard field sobriety test actually means that a person is high, the way it's been proven to measure drunkenness.

So, as attorney Rebecca Jacobstein argued to the Massachusetts high court, the tests shouldn't be allowed in evidence.

NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine

Jonesboro's Speights named new Dean of NYIT DO School

Old Westbury, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2017 —Jerry Balentine, D.O., vice president for medical affairs and global health at New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), announced today that NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) has promoted Shane Speights, D.O., to dean of NYITCOM’s site at Arkansas State University. Dr. Speights will provide leadership for students, faculty, and staff in curriculum (pipeline programs, undergraduate medical education, and graduate medical education); community...

Arkansas State University

Johnny Cash Heritage Festival Announces Symposium Headliners

Arkansas Mumps Cases Lead Nation, Raise Questions About Vaccine Immunity

