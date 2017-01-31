KASU
A-State Responds to Sanctuary Campus Request

Arkansas State University denies a request to make the Jonesboro campus a sanctuary campus. In a signed petition given to the Arkansas State University System, Dr. Michelle Merritt made the request in light of a recent executive order that would temporarily ban people from seven specified countries from entering the United States. A federal judge issued an emergency stay allowing those who are already in the country from being deported. Bills going through the Arkansas House and Senate would...

Campus Concealed Carry Bill Clears Arkansas House

Johnathan Reaves, KASU News

"The Circle" Recognized at Arkansas State

Kansas City Clergyman Seeks Way To Pastor Across The Political Divide

By 3 minutes ago

Clergy across the country are sermonizing about events in Washington, D.C.

For Rev. Adam Hamilton, that is both a challenge and an obligation.

Hamilton founded the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Kansas in 1990, hoping to attract what he describes as thinking Christians with little or no engagement in their faith. The congregation began meeting in the chapel of a funeral home.

Is Trump Tweeting From a 'Secure' Smartphone? The White House Won't Say

By 1 hour ago

For some time, the public has known that Donald Trump does a lot of his tweeting himself, from the account @realDonaldTrump, and from an Android smartphone. But many cybersecurity experts believed that would change once Trump took the oath of office, because White House-approved communication devices are much more secured — and stripped down — than the smartphones the rest of us use.

'Wheeler' Follows Life And Career Of Little-Known Country Music Singer

By 1 hour ago

Beyoncé, Bandcamp And Bob Dylan: The Week In Music News

By 1 hour ago

With stories about politics and international affairs dominating the news cycle, it can be easy to miss what's going on in the world of music. To help with that, NPR Music has a Friday roundup of what was on its radar this week.

State Department Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Travel Order

By 1 hour ago

Updated 6:10 p.m. ET

The U.S. State Department says "roughly 60,000 individuals' visas were provisionally revoked" as a result of President Trump's Jan. 27 executive order barring refugees from seven countries.

That number is considerably lower than the number given by a Justice Department attorney, who said today in federal court in Virginia that 100,000 visas were revoked as a result of the order, as Carmel Delshad of member station WAMU reported.

White House Cites Jobs Report As Evidence Of Consumer Confidence

By editor 2 hours ago

Republicans Consider Restoring High-Risk Pools In Obamacare Replacement

By editor 2 hours ago

Health Insurers Say They Don't Want To Go Back To Being The Bad Guys

By 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump and other Republican leaders have been working to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. And the millions of Americans who have health insurance through the Obamacare marketplaces aren't the only ones wondering about their fate. Leaders of insurance companies are, too.

'I Am Not Your Negro' Gives James Baldwin's Words New Relevance

By editor 2 hours ago

That 'Valuable Intel' From The Yemen Raid? It Was 10 Years Old

By Philip Ewing 2 hours ago

A terrorist video released on Friday by the Pentagon to show what it called intelligence gleaned by the recent raid in Yemen actually was made about 10 years ago, it acknowledged.

Defense officials cancelled a briefing they had called to discuss the value of the information recovered from Yemen and took the video off the website of the U.S. Central Command. They circulated clips from a video that showed how to prepare explosives without knowing it had already been public.

