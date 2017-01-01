Local Headlines
Jonesboro leaders to use MLK message to focus on youth
53-years ago, the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr gave the famous “I Have A Dream” speech. In that speech, he called for equality and unity for all people. The speech is also at the heart of many service projects that take place nationwide, because the speech was a call to action. Millions of Americans across the county honor the memory of the late Dr. King by serving others. The message of serving others is what the annual holiday is all about. This year marks the 15 th year the holiday is...
Gov. Hutchinson and Facebook Announce Arkansas & Facebook Techstart Partnership
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced the details of an agreement with Facebook, Inc. to launch the company’s Techstart program in Arkansas high schools. The Arkansas & Facebook Techstart Partnership is a first-of-its-kind partnership with the social media giant. Under the agreement, Facebook will donate 500 Virtual Reality (VR) classroom kits, including computers, cameras and the Oculus Rift equipment necessary to administer the Techstart program. Techstart is a program...