For about a six month period in 2016, Nathan Willis of Little Rock got permission from original Sun Records rockabilly musician Sonny Burgess to follow Sonny and his bandmates to gather material for a short film, The Arkansas Wild Man. This 18-minute work poignantly conveys that Sonny was nearing the end of his career. The most impressive segment was filmed in England where Sonny played his last Hemsby festival in 2016.

You can view this video here:

(password: sonny)​