Vacancy to be declared on Craighead County Quorum Court

Monday night was the first Craighead County Quorum Court meeting without a longtime Justice of the Peace.

Jim Bryant passed away recently after an illness. He represented District 3. Bryant served on the Quorum Court for 27 years. Craighead County Judge Ed Hill said it was hard being at the meeting last night without Bryant. Hill told what he remembered most about how Bryant served on the Quorum Court.

"He was an advocate for the employees of this county and their families," says Hill. "He would do whatever he could to make sure the employees got as much as they could by way of salaries and benefits. Even in tough times, he was always looking out for them. He will be missed."

The Public Service Committee of the Quorum Court will send to the full court a resolution at the next meeting declaring a vacancy in district 3. Once the Quorum Court approves that resolution, it will go to the Governor’s office. Governor Hutchinson will then appoint someone to fill out the remainder of the term. Assistant to the Craighead County Judge Tony Thomas said citizens who are interested in being considered by the Governor can fill out an online form on a website that is dedicated to vacancies on boards and committees.

"The Quorum Court is not allowed as a board or a group to endorse a candidate," says Thomas. "Individually, you can support whomever you wish. I recommend citizens who are interested to fill out that form online."

Thomas says there is not a time limit as to when an appointment could be made by the Governor. Whoever is appointed will fill out the remainder of the term through December 31st, 2018. That person is not allowed to run for the seat immediately after fulfilling the term.

In other news, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd will appear at the next Quorum Court meeting in two weeks and will provide an update on the crisis stabilization unit in Craighead County. He is expected to talk about the possibility of leasing a former building while a new structure is built on the property of the Craighead County Jail.