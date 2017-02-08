U.S. Rep. Womack: Time For Online Sales Tax To Be Enforced, Arkansas Losing Out Big Time

Listen to the interview with U.S. Representative Steve Womack.

Federal law says if you've purchased tax-free online, you need to pay a tax to the state. But, no one's really doing that. The problem: Arkansas relies heavily on sales tax to support essential government services.

When it comes to federal legislation requiring online merchants to collect sales tax, Republican U.S. Representative Steve Womack of Arkansas has long been one the more prominent GOP backers of such a measure.

Meanwhile on the state level, a bill to collect taxes on internet sales has passed the Senate and now heads to the House.

KUAR's Karen Tricot Steward spoke with Representative Womack on the issue.

