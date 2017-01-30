KASU

Two-Way: Sen. Rapert's Effort To Stop Medical Marijuana In Arkansas If No Federal Change

By 5 minutes ago
Originally published on January 30, 2017 7:53 am

Arkansas voters took the ballot box in November to put in place a medical marijuana program. They did so in the form of a Constitutional Amendment. But that doesn’t mean the state Legislature doesn’t have something to say about it.

State Senator Jason Rapert, a Republican representing Conway and Bigelow talked to KUAR’s Jacob Kauffman about a bill to stop the program from going into effect unless the federal government legalizes medicinal use first.

This interview was taped on January 27.

Copyright 2017 KUAR-FM. To see more, visit KUAR-FM.

Tags: 
Arkansas
health
Politics
2017 legislative session