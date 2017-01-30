Two-Way: Sen. Rapert's Effort To Stop Medical Marijuana In Arkansas If No Federal Change

State Senator Jason Rapert (R-Conway) talks to KUAR's Jacob Kauffman about his bill to block Arkansas's Medical Marijuana program unless it's legalized at the federal level.

Arkansas voters took the ballot box in November to put in place a medical marijuana program. They did so in the form of a Constitutional Amendment. But that doesn’t mean the state Legislature doesn’t have something to say about it.

State Senator Jason Rapert, a Republican representing Conway and Bigelow talked to KUAR’s Jacob Kauffman about a bill to stop the program from going into effect unless the federal government legalizes medicinal use first.

This interview was taped on January 27.

