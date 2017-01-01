Trial for man accused of killing farmer in herbicide dispute

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A trial date has been set for a man accused of fatally shooting a northeast Arkansas farmer over a dispute about herbicide use.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2isVn2W ) Missouri resident Allan Curtis Jones will stand trial March 13 in the death of 55-year-old Monette resident Mike Wallace.

Circuit Judge Melissa Bristow Richardson also set a plea date of March 6 for Jones. Jones will go to trial if he fails to reach a plea deal with prosecutors.

Jones has pleaded not guilty.

Wallace was fatally shot during an Oct. 27 dispute over the alleged illegal spraying of dicamba — an herbicide that can damage cotton and soybeans that aren't dicamba tolerant.

Jones is the farm manager for a Missouri farmer who Wallace allegedly thought was responsible for damaging his crops.

