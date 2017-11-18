Traveling Arkansas: Lights, Shopping, and Caroling for Thanksgiving!

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism Travel Writer Kim Williams talks about the following events happening in Arkansas during Thanksgiving weekend--November 24!
- Lights of the Delta
- Ozark Folk Center, Mountain View: Ozark Holiday Crafts Show
- Davidsonville Historic State Park, Pocahontas: Green Friday Shopping Event
- Blanchard Springs Caverns, Mountain View: Caroling in the Caverns
To find out more about these events or anything else going on in Arkansas, visit the Events tab on Arkansas.com.
