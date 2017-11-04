Traveling Arkansas: Dutch Oven Workshop at Davidsonville to Honor Local Veterans

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism Travel Writer Kim Williams talks about the following events happening in Arkansas during the weekend of November 10!
- 15th Annual Mountain View Bluegrass Festival
- Arkansas State University Convocation Center, Jonesboro: Lit’l Bita Christmas Arts & Crafts Show
- Davidsonville Historic State Park, Pocahontas: Dutch Oven Workshop/Veterans Day Celebration
- Conway Expo Center: Antique Alley Arkansas Antique Show
- Pinnacle Mountain State Park, Little Rock: Survival Skills Weekend
