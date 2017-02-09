Tennessee lawmakers scramble to file bills on deadline day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are scrambling to get their legislative proposals submitted before Thursday's filing deadline.

Among the last batch of bills is a renewed effort to require transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms corresponding to the gender listed on their birth certificates. Other recently filed bills would allow people with handgun carry permits to be armed in schools, drop a ban on Sunday liquor sales and get rid of open primary voting in Tennessee.

Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell this week touted her initiative to limit each lawmaker to 15 bills per session as helping focus the General Assembly on smaller government.

Bills need sponsors in both chambers by Thursday to be considered this session. A list of measures that fail to meet that threshold isn't expected until Friday.