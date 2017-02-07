A-State Wind Ensemble to offer world premiere performance

This week, in the music department at Arkansas State University, Mr. Richard Pearson Thomas is serving as “composer in residence.”

He is working with students from the ASU Opera Theatre as they will present his comedic opera A Wake or A Wedding later this year.

This Friday night, the A-State Wind Ensemble will present the world premiere performance of his work titled “Drum Taps: A Song Cycle of Poems by Walt Whitman for Baritone and Wind Ensemble.” The Wind Ensemble is led by Dr. Timothy Oliver, director of bands at A-State. Assistant professor of music Mr. Matt Carey will sing baritone in this presentat

A-State Music Department "composer in residence" Richard Pearson Thomas along with A-State faculty members Dr. Timothy Oliver and Mr. Matt Carey speak with KASU's Marty Scarbrough.

ion.

Drum Taps was originally a song cycle only for piano and voice, but, at the suggestion of Matt Carey, Mr. Thomas adapted the work for wind ensemble.

Earlier this week, Mr. Carey, Dr. Oliver and composer in residence Mr. Thomas came to KASU to discuss this week’s activities. Click the link to hear their conversation with Arkansas Roots host Marty Scarbrough.