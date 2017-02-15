A-State, U of A Create Dual Poultry Science Degree Program

A partnership between Arkansas’ two major universities will allow students to get a dual degree in poultry sciences.

Arkansas leads the nation in poultry production. With Tyson Foods in northwest Arkansas and Ozark Mountain Poultry and Peco Foods in eastern Arkansas, more graduates are needed in the field of poultry science.

Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas have signed an agreement that would allow for students to get their first three years of their degree in Jonesboro and the last year in Fayetteville. Dr. Timothy Burcham is the Dean of the College of Agriculture and Technology at Arkansas State University.

"Individuals will earn degrees from both Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas," said Burcham. "This is a historic day and is very important for the poultry industry and it will impact the industry in a great way."

Interim Dean of the Dale Bumper College of Agricultural Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas Dr. Lona Robertson.

"Poultry is so incredibly important to the economics of this state," said Robertson. "The need for good and solid leadership is there. We hope to have students from all over the state come to this program and complete their degrees and someday be telling me what to do."

Ozark Mountain Poultry and Peco Foods have established scholarships to support the program. This program mirrors a similar “three plus one” program the University of Arkansas has with the University of Arkansas in Pine Bluff.