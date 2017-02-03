A-State Responds to Sanctuary Campus Request

Arkansas State University denies a request to make the Jonesboro campus a sanctuary campus. In a signed petition given to the Arkansas State University System, Dr. Michelle Merritt made the request in light of a recent executive order that would temporarily ban people from seven specified countries from entering the United States. A federal judge issued an emergency stay allowing those who are already in the country from being deported. Bills going through the Arkansas House and Senate would prevent cities and institutions of higher education from being sanctuary cities and campus. View the letter sent to the System office here:

Here is the response two-page response from Arkansas State University: