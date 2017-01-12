A-State celebrates 50 years as a University

Arkansas State University celebrates its 50th year as a University. Here is a press release:

Chancellor Doug Whitlock invites everyone to a reception in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Arkansas State's attainment of university status on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. in the Administration Building lobby.

On Jan. 17, 1967, Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller signed legislation changing the name of Arkansas State College to Arkansas State University, as President Carl R. Reng, Student Government Association President Ray Hall Jr., and local and area legislators observed.

After brief comments, cake and coffee will be served. The public is welcome to attend.