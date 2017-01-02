Sikeston man named Missouri's public safety head

DELLWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens has named leaders for his public safety team.

Greitens announced Monday that Drew Juden, director of public safety in Sikeston, will be his director of public safety. Greg Favre, command staff officer for the St. Louis Fire Department, will be deputy director.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2iqyyMG ) Greitens made the announcement at Zisser Tire & Auto, a Dellwood business that was looted in 2014 during protests after Michael Brown, who was black, was fatally shot by a white police officer in Ferguson.

The shop reopened with boarded windows but was hit again the next November.

Greitens said politicians turned a tragedy into a disaster after Brown's death. He says the state was humiliated around the world and that would not happen when he is governor.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

