Senator Boozman Answers Listener Questions, Talks Confirmations, Executive Orders

U.S. Senator John Boozman.
In this interview with U.S. Senator John Boozman, KASU's News Director Johnathan Reaves asks about the confirmation process of President Donald Trump's picks, executive orders, and answers listener's questions.  

Arkansas Congressional Delegation
Congressional Interviews
Morning Edition Feature