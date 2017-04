This is an interview between KASU News Director Johnathan Reaves and KUAR News Director and author Michael Hibblen about his new book.

A new book that details the history of the Rock Island Railroad in Arkansas has been released. Learn the importance of this railroad to Arkansas and what happened to the Rock Island Railroad in the state. KASU's News Director Johnathan Reaves interviewed KUAR's News Director and author of the book Rock Island Railroad in Arkansas, Michael Hibblen. Listen to the interview here.