Right to work, ethics issues top 2017 Missouri's legislative session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Ethics and right-to-work bills are among the top priorities for Missouri Republican legislative leaders and GOP Gov.-elect Eric Greitens. Lawmakers return Wednesday to the Capitol for the roughly five-month 2017 session. Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers but have been checked by outgoing Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon. He was barred by term limits from seeking re-election. Greitens might be a closer ally to GOP lawmakers. He backs a right-to-work measure to ban mandatory union fees and sides with the House and Senate leaders on limits to liability lawsuits to help businesses. Greitens also backs banning lobbyist gifts to elected officials, a top priority of House Speaker Todd Richardson that failed in the Senate in 2016. Lawmakers are also likely to address abortion restrictions and regulations. (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)