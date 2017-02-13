In this congressional interview, KASU News Director Johnathan Reaves asks Congressman Rick Crawford listener questions about President Trump's executive order concerning travel bans, repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act and his thoughts on government funding of the arts, humanities and the Corporation of Public Broadcasting. He was also asked about a new farm bill and regulations. Click on the Listen button to hear the interview.
Representative Crawford takes listener questions, talks travel ban and funding
By Johnathan Reaves • 1 minute ago