Proposal For Education Requirement For Unemployment Filed

Originally published on January 30, 2017 4:22 pm
State Senator Eddie Joe Williams has filed legislation requiring anyone seeking unemployment benefits that doesn't have a G.E.D. or high school diploma to take adult education courses to recieve benefits. The Republican from Cabot filed the bill on Monday.
The bill has been sent to the Senate Public Health, Welfare, and Labor Committee. It instructs the state Department of Workforce Services and Department of Career Education to determine rules for the proposal.
