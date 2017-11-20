Private funds to be used to build new north end zone facility at Centennial Bank Stadium

North end zone athletics facility coming to Centennial Bank Stadium as Arkansas State University's Board of Trustees enters into lease agreements with the Red Wolves Foundation. Red Wolves Foundation funds will be used for the work to try to get the facility done by the next football season. The projected cost for the new facility is $29 million.

In a conference call today, the Arkansas State University Board of Trustees approves a ground lease and a space lease agreement with the Red Wolves Foundation for construction of an athletics facility at the north end zone of Centennial Bank Stadium. The construction will consist of over 66,000-square feet, which will include a new weight room and training facilities, football operations room, new locker room areas, meeting rooms, 150 new lodge boxes, 68 new premium seats and other enhancements. The ground and space lease agreements will be for 20 years. The Board of Trustees also approved the refinancing of $12.28 million in housing bonds. Complete story coming.