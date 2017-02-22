Poll shows support for Haslam gas tax plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Middle Tennessee State University poll finds that registered voters favor Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's proposal to pay for a new road program primarily through a fuel tax hike by a margin of 38 percent to 28 percent.

The remaining third of the 600 people surveyed said they weren't sure about the governor's plan. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The poll found that support for the plan improved to 51 percent among those who said they had heard some or a lot about the proposal, while 31 percent said they were opposed.

Among those who knew little or nothing about the initiative, support and opposition was tied at 24 percent.

A vote on the governor's proposal is expected in a House subcommittee on Wednesday afternoon.