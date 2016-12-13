Poinsett County Employees Receive Pay Increase

The Poinsett County Quorum Court has unanimously approved a 3% salary increase for county employees.

The Jonesboro Sun reports the salary increase was a part of the 2017 county budget proposal which was passed at Monday night's meeting in Harrisburg. The proposal also included a one-time supplement of $500 for full-time employees and $250 for part-time employees. The Justices of the Peace will also see an increase in committee meeting pay from $44.93 to $290.92 as part of the new budget.

Poinsett County Clerk Teresa Rouse told the Sun the increase in JP pay is because “they’re here all day.” $290.92 is also how much JP’s get paid for regular quorum court meetings.

A pay increase of up to 3% based on their position for road employees was also passed last night. In 2017, the new general budget for the county will increase slightly to $2,915,177.01, while the road budget will see a slight decrease to $2,437,618.59.

Other business passed at the meeting include a millage increase in Marked Tree to 3.4 mills and an appropriation of over $25,000 towards projects at the detention center.