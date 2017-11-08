New York company ID'd as maker of Arkansas execution drug

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has identified a New York pharmaceutical company as the maker of one of its lethal injection drugs, and the company says it doesn't want any of its products used in executions.

A package insert for the state's supply of midazolam released by the state Wednesday identifies Athenex as the maker of the drug, one of three used in Arkansas' lethal injection process. The insert was included as part of an affidavit filed by state Correction Department officials.

Athenex did not immediately reply to a request for comment. But the company issued a statement Wednesday saying it doesn't accept orders from prison systems for products it believes are intended for use in executions and it also has agreements with its distributors to not sell its drugs for that purpose.