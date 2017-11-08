KASU

New York company ID'd as maker of Arkansas execution drug

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has identified a New York pharmaceutical company as the maker of one of its lethal injection drugs, and the company says it doesn't want any of its products used in executions.

A package insert for the state's supply of midazolam released by the state Wednesday identifies Athenex as the maker of the drug, one of three used in Arkansas' lethal injection process. The insert was included as part of an affidavit filed by state Correction Department officials.

Athenex did not immediately reply to a request for comment. But the company issued a statement Wednesday saying it doesn't accept orders from prison systems for products it believes are intended for use in executions and it also has agreements with its distributors to not sell its drugs for that purpose.

Arkansas
Justice

Related Content

No Execution: Arkansas's Supreme Court Grants Emergency Stay As Mental Illness Questions Mount

By 1 hour ago

The execution of Arkansas death row inmate Jack Greene has been halted by the state Supreme Court. Justices granted an emergency stay on Tuesday for the execution slated for Thursday night. Greene’s attorneys argue he suffers from extreme mental illness and wouldn’t rationally understand his execution.

His legal team asked the state’s highest court to review a lower court ruling that the state’s prison director – not a medical professional – has the authority to determine whether a person is mentally competent to stand for execution.

Arkansas governor: Unlikely to spare condemned inmate

By Nov 3, 2017
Pixabay

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' governor says he's unlikely to halt the execution next week of a convicted killer whose attorneys have argued is mentally incompetent to be put to death.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday he's seen nothing in the case file so far that would prompt him to grant clemency to death row inmate Jack Greene, who's scheduled to be put to death on Thursday.