NEA in Motion: Governor Asa Hutchinon Press Conference in Pocahontas

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson held a press conference in Pocahontas Tuesday after surveying the damage to Sharp and Randolph Counties from the severe storms that hit over the weekend. The GOP Governor held the presser in the #4 Fire Station in Pocahontas with Mayor Kary Story and AJ Gary, Director of the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

Hutchinson issued a state of emergency for the entire state on Sunday in the aftermath. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Black River in Randolph, Lawrence, Jackson, and Clay Counties in Northeast Arkansas.

Watch the full press conference below courtesy of the Governor's Press Room: