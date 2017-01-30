Memphis Mayor Welcomes Immigrants, Calls Executive Order 'Unwise'

KASU

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland calls President Donald Trump's executive order on barring citizens from certain Muslim countries "unwise."

Strickland expressed his concerns over the order to the Commercial Appeal on Sunday before releasing an official statement on Twitter.

This comes as protests spur across the nation over Friday's executive order barring citizens from 6 Muslim majority countries for 3 months.  The order also called for Syrian refugees to be barred indefinitely.

On Twitter, Stickland said "Memphis is a welcoming city," however he does plan to meet with MPD Director Michael Rawllings this week to discuss the city's undocumented immigrant policy.

The 2008 policy only allows police to report undocumented immigrants to the Immigration Office if they are arrested on "any drug or criminal charges involving moral turpitude and/or felony."

The newspaper reports organizers in Memphis are planning a protest for Wednesday, which the details have not been finalized.

