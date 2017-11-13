McConnell Calls On Roy Moore To 'Step Aside'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday, "I believe the women," and called on Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama to "step aside."

McConnell made his remarks at a news conference in Kentucky. Moore has been accused of initiating sexual contact with a 14-year-old in 1979 when he was 32. Three other women have accused Moore of inappropriate contact when they were teens.

McConnell had initially said last week Moore should end his candidacy "if" the allegations were true. McConnell had supported the incumbent senator, Luther Strange, in the primary. He said a write-in campaign for Strange is now "an option."

Moore has come under increasing pressure from GOP lawmakers to step aside prior to next months special election in Alabama. He has refused, saying the accusations were "false and untrue," and threatening to sue the Washington Post, which first reported the story.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee had previously pulled out of a joint fund raising agreement with Moore, and the list of prominent Republicans opposing Moore's candidacy has steadily grown.

