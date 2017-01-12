Legislators tell their priorities for the 2017 session

The 91st General Assembly has convened in session and the next several weeks are expected to be very busy. Lawmakers are being assigned to committees and hundreds of bills are being filed at a rapid pace.

At a legislative reception at Arkansas State University’s System Office in Little Rock Tuesday night, numerous lawmakers gathered with guests of the reception. The session has started at a fast pace as committees have been assigned and bills are being filed.

Each lawmaker has already filed some bills. When it comes to Governor Asa Hutchinson’s agenda, there was general support for what the governor wants to do. There are expected to be sharp divisions in the Republican party over a proposed 50 million dollar income tax cut that Hutchinson wants to see.

Governor Hutchinson has outlined a three pronged agenda that would focus on the government running more efficiently, numerous education components—such as increased computer coding classes in public schools—and the proposed 50 million dollar tax cut as part of an economic aspect of his plan.

