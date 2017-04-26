Lawsuit Filed in Keller Convention Center Project, Meeting Planned for O'Reilly Convention Center

A lawsuit has been filed against the general contractor of the Hyatt Place Hotel and Convention Center in Jonesboro.

The Sun reports Midsouth Steel Inc. is suing Construction Network Inc. for a breach of contract in the project to be located near Interstate 555. Midsouth is seeking nearly $430,000.

Developer Chris Keller said the project was halted in February because his primary investor was behind on their payment. Three companies since then have filed liens against Keller totaling over $875,000. The city Advertising and Promotions commission has also asked for proof that vendors would get paid for the project by May 19th or repay the city $75,000.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State University officials and O'Reilly Hospitality Management are planning a pre-construction meeting for the Red Wolf Embassy Suites Hotel and Convention Center. That 40,000 square foot project is to be built on the A-State Jonesboro campus.

