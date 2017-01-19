KASU

Jonesboro Unlimited: Goal to bring 5,000 high paying jobs to Jonesboro in 5 years

Jonesboro Unlimited Chairman Brad Edwards.
Credit Johnathan Reaves, KASU News

  A campaign to attract more jobs to Jonesboro is underway.  Jonesboro Unlimited is starting a 5 year approach to economic development called Momentum Jonesboro.  The goal is to raise three-point-seven million dollars over the next five years to being more than five thousand high-paying jobs to Jonesboro.  Chairman of Jonesboro Unlimited Brad Edwards says the focus areas are for business attraction, talent attraction and community enhancement.  

Edwards says the campaign will also focus on keeping graduates of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, as opposed to graduates leaving town when they get their diploma.  Jones says having a lot of high paying jobs in the region will help in that regard.   According to Edwards, the campaign will focus on targeting businesses involved in agriculture, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing and professional services.  He says Jonesboro Unlimited will focus on improving every sector possible to make Jonesboro attractive to industry.

You can view the latest concerning Jonesboro Unlimited’s plan on here.                      

