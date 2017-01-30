Jonesboro PD Seeks New Reserve Officers, First Time since 2008

Sgt. Cassie Brandon with the Jonesboro Police Department talks with KASU's Brandon Tabor about the Reserve Officer program. She explains why the department has not been looking for new recruits since 2008 and what the department is looking for.

The Jonesboro Police Department is looking to increase the ranks of our Reserve Unit and, for the first time since 2008, is accepting applications for appointment to Reserve Police Officer.

The Reserve Police Officer Unit is comprised of non-paid officers with reserve certification from the State of Arkansas. The unit is a valuable resource for the agency and supplements the day-to-day operations of the department. In doing so, it is the policy of the Jonesboro Police Department to ensure that its reserve police officers meet comparable training and proficiency requirements as required of regular full-time police officers.

To become a reserve officer, applicants must pass a written examination, physical agility test, background investigation with polygraph, and an interview. Upon a conditional offer of appointment, the applicant must pass a physical exam, psychological evaluation and drug screen.

Upon appointment, new reserve officers will undergo the State of Arkansas Reserve Officer Training Course, which will be held on nights and weekends.

For applications and more information about the requirements and qualifications to become a reserve and the appointment process, interested persons can go to our website at www.jonesboropolice.com/joinjpd. Applications must be returned to JPD by February 3rd, 2017. Anyone interested can also contact Sgt. Cassie Brandon, Community Outreach and Recruiting Officer, at 336-7148 or cbrandon@jonesboro.org for more information.

This is a press release from the Jonesboro Police Department.