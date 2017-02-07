Jonesboro City Council approves repairs, equipment, field funding

Roof repairs, field funding and equipment…those items addressed at last night’s Jonesboro City Council meeting.

The council passed an emergency clause that allows for 35-thousand-dollars of repairs to the roof at the old justice complex. Over time, water leaks has damaged the roof to the point that immediate repairs are necessary…that according to city officials who planned to do renovation work at the building and discovered the damage.

The city also amended the budget of the fire department to allow for the purchase of a new pumper truck. The truck will come in one year.

The city also has extended 400-thousand dollars in debt that has been spent on the Miracle League field. Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin says the debt will be extended one more year while he continues to look for donations and naming rights to parts of the park. He says he has been trying to avoid using general revenue funds from the city to finance to park. The three-point-two million dollar field has been used for numerous events and tournaments since it opened to the public.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin says Wounded Warriors will have a program this year. Perrin says city officials are preparing to meet with Arkansas’ Congressional Delegation when they go to Washington D.C. in March. They are expected to talk about upcoming projects in Jonesboro in 2017 and what Jonesboro’s funding needs will be.