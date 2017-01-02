Ice, Food, and Birds -1/7 Weekend

The first full weekend in 2017 is full of fun events that will satisfy everyone, from the foodie to the bird watcher. Travel Writer Kim Williams talks with us about upcoming events for the weekend of January 7th.

The last weekend to enjoy a winter wonderland is here! Williams tells us about a fun holiday season on the river, full of ice skating, carriage rides, and a light show, in its last weekend.

A town in central Arkansas is hosting "Restaraunt Month" all through January, offering amazing deals, free prizes, and great food. Williams has the details on this month-long event that is sure to satisfy the foodie in you!

For the avid bird watcher, Williams has information on what state parks all across Arkansas are doing to get people closer to bald eagles! Take a tour or even a cruise as you go out to spot the special American bald eagle. All this and more, in this episode of Traveling Arkansas.

Featured stops in this episode include Batesville, North Little Rock, Russeville, and State Parks all across Arkansas!