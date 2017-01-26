KASU

Haslam to unveil second major priority item for 2017 session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is scheduled to release his second major priority item for the 2017 legislative session on Thursday.

Haslam's office says the governor will discuss his proposal before a visit to Cane Ridge High School in Nashville. A news release didn't elaborate on the subject of his announcement, other than to say it is part of his larger effort of "building and sustaining economic growth and the state's competitiveness for the next generation of Tennesseans."

The governor unveiled his top legislative priority last week: A plan to boost transportation funding in Tennessee. That proposal would raise the tax on each gallon of gasoline and diesel, while also cutting sales taxes on groceries, income from stocks and bonds and corporate taxes on manufacturing companies.

