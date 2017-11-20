Free Thanksgiving Meals for the Needy and Lonely in Jonesboro

A free community Thanksgiving meal will be offered in Jonesboro on Thursday. About two-thousand meals are expected to be served at the St. Bernard’s Auditorium, as well as being delivered to those who may not be able to get out of their homes. Richard Carvell tells why this meal is important.

“This meal is designed to be for those who are homeless, hungry, or lonely,” Carvell explained. “We know sometimes there are folks who don’t have family who are in the area and would like to share a meal with someone. Anyone who fits in any of those categories are welcome to show up for the meal at St. Bernard’s Auditorium.”

He says that desserts are still needed for this event.

"We are still asking that if you want to bring a dessert, please make sure it is not refrigerated and that it is in a disposable container. The dessert can be homemade or store bought.”

Carvell says volunteers are still needed for this event.

“We are asking that volunteers not show up before nine am Thanksgiving morning. When volunteers show up, they will be helping with setting up the auditorium, helping in preparing meals, and even delivering meals to those who have called in meals.”

Richard Carvell. Those who would like a home-delivered meal can call 932-7479. Also, non-refrigerated desserts are also needed for the event. Carvell asks that desserts be placed in disposable containers. More information can be found by going to our website, kasu.org and clicking on Community Calendar.