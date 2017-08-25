Crawford Challenger Mike Nelson Withdraws From Race

This is press release from Mike Nelson which gives his reason for withdrawing from the U.S Representative District 1 Race against Republican Incumbent Rick Crawford:

I have known for the past 10 days that it was going to be impossible to continue my campaign for US House. That realization has been quite difficult to handle.

Few things I have attempted in my life have weighed heavier on my head, heart, hands, health, soul and conscience than my attempt to stand up for the unheard voices in my home county, district, state and country.

The ultimate reason for my withdrawal is a pending legal matter that was originally scheduled for April, but last week was put off until November.

It would be completely un-ethical for me to continue fundraising and campaigning until this matter is resolved.

I wish to express my complete adoration for the peoples of the State of Arkansas and other considerate people from around the US and beyond that have supported me.

I believe this legal matter will ultimately be resolved, such that I can re-attempt to be a supportive voice in 2020.

What I will do now, is to be a continuing voice for economic development and investment for our state.

With those formalities out of the way, I would like to address what I have learned over the past year.

First, there are really outstanding people in Arkansas.

I have always been viewed as an intellectual elite.

I now say "NO, I'm Not."

Because?: I Don't Hold a Candle To the Passion, Concern, Determination, Dedication and Common Sense that have been Expressed to me these past many months.

It has completely blown me away.

Second, Partisan politics is a path toward oblivion for a Democracy.

Specific Ideology, by it's own definition, excludes certain groups of people.

If We aren't all working for the Betterment of All of US, No One Else Will Get Better.

Lastly, Communications and Dialog. I have learned that everyone has an opinion and wants answers to their own problems.

Genuine conversations with our neighbors, citizens, opponents and proponents are invaluable.

Walk a Mile in the Other Person's Shoes.

Politics these days are basically "spit in your opponents face. ..then offer a handkerchief, and get fired up when you don't get a "ThankYou"."

There are many reasons to be optimistic toward the future.

But, the starting point for that optimism is locally focused issues.

And the resolution of those issues comes from locally focused communication, dialog and implementation of ideas.

Focusing on Job Viability, Adult Education, Job Skills Training and Also Re-Training are all Absolute Necessities for the 21st Century.

It is the Imperative Obligation of Our Elected Employees to Be Responsive, Available, Responsible, and Dedicated to the Improvement Of Our Local Communities.

That's a Mandate. Period.

Blessings and Success to All.

I Will Deal with my own demoralizing failures.

But I Maintain the Highest Level of Regard for the Citizens of Arkansas.

Sincerely,

Mike A. Nelson