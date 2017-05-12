Convocation Center Reminds Visitors of Security Features for Graduations

JONESBORO – Convocation Center staff reminds the public of security checks for Arkansas State University’s two 2017 spring commencement ceremonies, Saturday, May 13, as well as upcoming graduation events for area high schools in the Convocation Center.

To speed up entry into the Convo, director of marketing Brad Pietz said all guests use walk-through metal detectors along with standard bag inspections. Metal objects are not allowed inside, including small pocketknives. He also advises to arrive at the venue early, as all bags will be checked upon entering the building. Cameras are also allowed, but visitors should limit what they bring to the Convo.

“Arkansas State University and the Convocation Center consider public safety in all decisions we make,” said Pietz. “Checking for metal objects and inspecting all bags is something we do for almost all events. We hope everyone understands that these measures are for their safety.”

While changing from wanding to walk-thru metal detectors should improve time spent at the doors, Pietz still suggests that visitors should plan accordingly and arrive in plenty of time to get through security.

“One thing we do want to make clear is while for some of our recent music performers restricted cameras from coming in, at graduation and commencement we do allow cameras in the facility,” Pietz added.

Arkansas State will hold two ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Interim chancellor Doug Whitlock will confer more than 2,200 degrees upon graduating seniors.

Area high school graduations in the Convo include Paragould High School (Monday, May 15, 7 p.m.), Jonesboro High School (Tuesday, May 16, 6:30 p.m.), Greene County Tech High School (Friday, May 19, 7 p.m.), East Poinsett County High School (Saturday, May 20, 2 p.m.) and Westside High School (Monday, May 22, 7 p.m.)

