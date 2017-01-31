Blytheville School District Considered for Removal from Academic Distress

The Arkansas Department of Education is recommending that the Blytheville School District no longer be classified as being “in academic distress.”

That classification is given to individual schools and school districts when over a three year period 49% of their students score at or below proficiency in math and reading. Proficiency is measured by state mandated testing.

In April 2016, the Blytheville school was placed into the academic distress category along with 23 other schools and districts from across the state.

In addition to the Blytheville School District, 10 other schools from around the state were also recommended for removal from the academic distress classification.

The State Board of Education will ultimately decide whether each school should be removed from the list when it meets on February 9.