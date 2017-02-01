Arkansas Congressmen Hail SCOTUS Pick As Mainstream, Fulfillment Of Voters Hopes

Arkansas’s federal office holders are roundly praising President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court pick. Members of the state’s all-Republican congressional delegation weighed in late Tuesday after Neil Gorsuch was nominated the nation’s highest court.

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Dardanelle) commended the pick and had a favorable first impression. In a statement, Cotton noted the pick will have an impact for decades to come.

“In nominating Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, President Trump has chosen a well-respected judge with a distinguished body of work. The Supreme Court, including the next justice, could determine the course of the law for decades. We need a nominee with a demonstrated record of interpreting the Constitution according to its text, structure, and history. These decisions are weighty—and I don’t undertake them lightly. So I look forward to meeting with Judge Gorsuch soon to talk more in depth about how he sees the role of the Court and his own judicial philosophy.”

The state’s senior U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-Rogers) praised the nominee as vindication for backing Trump’s candidacy and the fulfillment of the President’s campaign promise.

“Millions of Americans went to their polling places on election day to make their voices heard on the type of jurist they want serving on the Supreme Court. They decided to put their trust in President Trump to fill the Court’s vacant seat.

I am encouraged by how well-respected Judge Gorsuch is in legal circles and how highly experts speak of his intellect, experience and temperament which are all important qualities for the job.

Now that the President has made his selection, we will move forward with the confirmation process. It is my sincere hope that all of my colleagues, regardless of party, will respect the will of the voters and treat him fairly during the confirmation process.”

French Hill, the U.S. Representative for central Arkansas, lauded Gorsuch as a “mainstream” pick that maintains a conservative presence recently lost in the court.

“President Trump has nominated a mainstream intellectual and jurist to fill the vacancy left by one of the greatest justices in the history of the Court, Antonin Scalia. I am hopeful the Senate will move swiftly to confirm Judge Gorsuch so that we can return the Court to full strength to do its essential work.”

Congressman Bruce Westerman, representing the sprawling 4th District in south, west, and parts of northwest Arkansas, highlighted Gorsuch’s strict interpretation of the Constitution. Westerman referenced abortion rights.

“I congratulate Judge Neil Gorsuch on his nomination to the United States Supreme Court,” Westerman said. “As has been noted by President Donald Trump, I believe Judge Gorsuch to be a keen legal scholar who will interpret the Constitution strictly. There has never been a more important time for an originalist justice to be on the court as cases affecting the life of the unborn, religious liberty, and private property rights are decided. I hope the Senate quickly confirms Judge Gorsuch as the next associate justice of the Supreme Court.”

