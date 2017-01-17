Ameren, Missouri PCS Hold Public Hearing on Rate Increase

Ameren Missouri is seeking public comment today (Tuesday) from Southeast Missouri residents on a proposed rate increase.

Media outlets in Missouri report a hearing will be held in Charleston at the high school auditorium tonight at 6 p.m. The state Public Service Commission along with representatives from Ameren are expected to be there to answer questions.

Two hearings were scheduled for today. The first is in Cape Girardeau at the Osage Center at noon.

Ameren filed an electric rate increase request with the commission in July 2016. The power company is seeking to increase the annual electric revenue by about $204 million dollars. If the request is approved, residential customers would pay an additional $99 per year.

The Southeast Missourian reports a decision could be made as early as April. If approved, the rate could take effect in May.