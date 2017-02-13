Trump Declines To Say Whether He Has Full Confidence In Flynn

The White House is "evaluating the situation" when it comes to National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

An hour earlier, a senior Trump adviser, Kellyanne Conway, said on MSNBC that President Trump continues to have the "full confidence" in Flynn.

Notably, however, President Trump declined to endorse Flynn. When asked by White House reporters in a scrum in the West Wing if he had "full confidence" in Flynn, Trump deferred to a statement to come, possibly Monday night.

"Look at the statement, look at the statement," Trump said.

Spicer told reporters:



"The president is evaluating the situation. He's speaking to the vice president-- to Vice President Pence, relative to the conversation the Vice President had with General Flynn and also speaking to various other people about what he considers the single most important subject there is, our national security."



Trump did, however, express full confidence in Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, "Reince is doing a great job. Not a good job. A great job."

The comments and confusion come after days of speculation that Flynn could be on the outs given that he may have lied or misled to Mike Pence when Pence was vice president-elect. Flynn has denied that he talked to the Russian ambassador about sanctions President Obama leveled back in December. Pence went on Sunday shows and echoed what Flynn told him.

But Flynn backed away from the comments. Through a spokesman, he told the Washington Post "that while he had no recollection of discussing sanctions, he couldn't be certain that the topic never came up."

That is in line with what Spicer told NPR a month ago: Spicer "called it 'doubtful' that Flynn and the ambassador discussed the U.S.'s retaliatory measures or Russia's potential response, because Flynn told Spicer they did not."

But he left open the possibility that they did could have talked about the sanctions.

So it's possible that Flynn may have misled both the incoming vice president and press secretary on the extent of his discussions with the Russian ambassador. Yet the president, according to Conway, has "full confidence" in Flynn.

Flynn has also been the subject of accusations of mismanagement already at the National Security Council. The New York Times reported over the weekend on the NSC, painting a "chaotic" scene:



"Officials said that the absence of an orderly flow of council documents, ultimately the responsibility of Mr. Flynn, explained why Mr. Mattis and Mike Pompeo, the director of the C.I.A., never saw a number of Mr. Trump's executive orders before they were issued. One order had to be amended after it was made public, to reassure Mr. Pompeo that he had a regular seat on the council.

"White House officials say that was a blunder, and that the process of reviewing executive orders has been straightened out by Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff."



What's more, the Times reported:



"There are transcripts of a conversation in at least one phone call, recorded by American intelligence agencies that wiretap foreign diplomats, which may determine Mr. Flynn's future."



NPR's Arnie Seipel contributed to this post.

