Traveling Arkansas: What Foods Did Prehistoric Native Americans Eat?

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism Travel Writer Kim Williams talks about the following events happening in Arkansas during the weekend of November 17!
- Casqui Foods
- Rector Community Center: Fall Craft Fair
- Jacksonport State Park, Newport: Annual Holiday Gala Ball
- Crowley’s Ridge State Park, Paragould: Thanksgiving Dutch Oven Cooking Workshop
To find out more about these events or anything else going on in Arkansas, visit the Events tab on Arkansas.com.
Stay up-to-date with the latest events by subscribing to the podcast, listening on NPR One, or tuning in to Arkansas Roots at 91.9 FM.