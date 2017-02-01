KASU

Transportation Department holds contest for message signs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee motorists can try their hand at coming up with a winning safety message for the overhead message signs on the state interstate highways.

The state Department of Transportation says it's holding a contest again this year for a catchy safety message.

Last year's winning entries were "Turn signals, the original instant messaging"; "Get the cell off your phone and drive"; "Practice safe text. Don't do it while driving"; "You're in Tennessee. Volunteer to drive safe"; and "Ain't nobody got time for a wreck. Slow it down."

The agency is taking entries for the 2017 Dynamic Message Sign Contest in five categories: seat belt usage, impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and aggressive driving.

To enter the contest, visit the agency's website at http://www.tn.gov/tdot/article/dms-contest. The contest runs through Feb. 10, and the public will vote through the same website.

