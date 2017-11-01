Suspect In New York City Truck Attack Worked As Commercial Truck, Uber Driver

Authorities are investigating the deadly truck attack that killed eight people on a bike path in Manhattan on Tuesday, turning attention to the driver's background and motivations and reportedly analyzing a note left in the truck at the scene of the attack.

Police are asking anyone with videos or photos of the attack, which they are identifying as a terrorist act, to share them with the FBI.

After striking pedestrians and bicyclists on the riverfront path, the truck crashed into a school bus. Eleven people were wounded in the attack, including students on the bus.

After crashing his truck, the driver emerged holding "imitation firearms" and was shot by police, according to authorities.

Five Argentine visitors to New York, friends celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation, were among the dead. A Belgian tourist was also killed, according to Belgian officials.

The suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, was shot in the stomach and taken into custody; he's currently hospitalized and receiving medical treatment, NPR's Hansi Lo Wang reports.

Leslie Danoff, who lives near the site of the attack and could see bodies on the ground from her window, told NPR she was grateful that first responders were on the scene quickly.

"We have so many schools around this area," she said. "And it was shortly after 3 [p.m.]. It could have been worse if the police hadn't responded as quickly as they did."

Saipov, 29, was an immigrant from Uzbekistan who had lived in Florida, Ohio and New Jersey and worked as a commercial truck driver and an Uber driver, Hansi Lo Wang reports. An official in Brooklyn tells NPR that Saipov was a green card holder.

Uber confirms that Saipov passed their background check, and says they have not identified any security concerns from his time as an Uber driver. "We have reached out to law enforcement to provide our full assistance," a spokesperson told NPR.

Authorities say Saipov carried out the attack with a vehicle he rented from Home Depot.

The Associated Press reports that investigators worked overnight, shutting down a stretch of highway in Manhattan and also focusing on "a New Jersey home and a van in a parking lot at a New Jersey Home Depot store."

"Authorities were scrutinizing a note found inside the attacker's rented truck, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity," the AP writes. "The note ... was handwritten in a foreign language, according to one of the two law enforcement officials ... Both said its contents were being investigated but supported the belief the act was terrorism."

Meanwhile, the city's residents appear to be following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's advice to "be New Yorkers and live your life." Officials said there was no sign of a larger plot, and with that, the city's Halloween festivities continued as planned.

Saipov, 29, moved to the U.S. in 2010 from Uzbekistan, a former Soviet state in Central Asia.

Acquaintances described him to The New York Times, The Cincinnati Enquirer and The New York Post as quiet, hardworking and friendly, and expressed surprise over the attack. "He did not seem like a terrorist," one fellow Uzbek immigrant told the Times. "He was really calm," another told the Enquirer. "He is [a] very good guy," a friend told the Post, which described the man as shocked to hear about the attack.

On Wednesday, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent a condolence letter to President Trump and volunteered his country's resources to assist with the investigation, according to multiple wire reports.

The comment was notable, the AP reports, calling Uzbekistan "one of the most closed off post-Soviet republics" and reporting that before now, the country "officially never commented or acknowledged any security incidents abroad involving Uzbek nationals."

On Tuesday, after the attack, President Trump tweeted that he ordered Homeland Security to "step up our already Extreme Vetting Program"

Dan Byman, of Georgetown University and the Brookings Institution, tells NPR that the administration's currently proposed changes to the immigration system — so-called "extreme vetting" — would "probably not" have prevented this attack.

Saipov "came from an area that wasn't on the list of top countries of concern," Byman says.

"The proposals don't call for constant monitoring once someone is in the country," he says. "It seems like this individual became much more radical relatively recently. So the ideas on the table don't seem particularly relevant to this attack."

Trump tweeted more criticism of the immigration system on Wednesday morning, stating that the suspect entered through the "diversity visa" program, which offers a lottery for countries with historically low rates of immigration to the U.S.

One media outlet reported last night that Saipov had a "diversity visa," which NPR has not confirmed.

The Washington Post reports that the connection between Schumer, the green card lottery program and Saipov was widely reported on right-wing media. The Post notes that the program has been debated for years, with opponents raising concerns over national security risks and the possibility of fraud.

