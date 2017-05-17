A-State hosts University of Arkansas during tour of the state

40 faculty of the University of Arkansas are on a bus tour of the state. The 800-mile tour covers 24 counties in the state to learn more about the people and places that make the state unique. Arkansas State University in Jonesboro hosted a lunch and participated in some of the tours of the ASU Heritage Sites.

The universities are already involved in a handful of collaborations, including a dual degree program involving poultry sciences signed earlier this year.

Students can go to Jonesboro for three years and Fayetteville for one year and will get degrees from both universities.

The bus tour wraps up Thursday (today) with stops in Little Rock and Fort Smith. Previous stops included Harrison, Mountain View, Batesville, Dyess, Wilson, Jonesboro and Forrest City.