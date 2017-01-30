A-State Aides Immigration Community on Campus, System to Follow Anti-Sancuary Campus Bill

Arkansas State University is working with some members of the Jonesboro campus who are impacted by President Donald Trump's immigration ban.

Interim Chancellor Doug Withlock released the following statement to faculty and staff:

Dear Faculty and Staff: Arkansas State University currently has three students enrolled and two faculty members from nations impacted by Executive Order 13769. University officials are reaching out to these individuals to offer any appropriate assistance and to ensure that they are fully aware of the potential risks posed to them by these international travel restrictions. The university values the significant contributions of all members of our international community and is committed to their well-being. Doug Whitlock

Chancellor

Arkansas State University

Meanwhile, state Representative Brandt Smith of Jonesboro is proposing a bill to prevent Arkansas colleges and universities from becoming sanctuary campuses.

ASU System Present Dr. Charles Welch released the following statement to KASU in regards to the legislation: