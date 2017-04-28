Severe storms, possible tornadoes forecast in wide region

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Severe thunderstorms with possible tornadoes are forecast from the Plains states to the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Valley regions.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says the storms are expected to begin Friday afternoon from northern Texas across Oklahoma, southern Missouri, northern Arkansas, southern Illinois, southern Indiana, western Kentucky and western Tennessee.

The center said the greatest chance for tornadoes appears to be in western Kentucky and northwestern Tennessee, while there is a slight chance for tornadoes in the remainder of the 142,000 square mile area that includes more than 11.2 million people.

Flood watches and advisories have been issued for much of the region.

The storms are expected to continue into Friday night and Saturday and include large hail, strong winds and heavy rains.