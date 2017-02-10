KASU

Rosanne Cash to announce Johnny Cash Heritage Festival talent

By 46 minutes ago

Credit Arkansas State University

The 2017 Johnny Cash Heritage Festival takes place over three days in October.  It will be held October 19th through the 21st.  

On Monday, February 13th, Rosanne Cash will be in Dyess to announce the festival talent that will perform.  

The new event that combines educational activities in Dyess, as well as entertainment and special events, continues the legacy of the earlier concert series held in Jonesboro.

The press conference featuring Rosanne Cash starts at 1:30 Monday afternoon and you can see the press conference LIVE on KASU Public Radio's Facebook Page.  

Tags: 
Local and Regional News
Johnny Cash
Dyess
Arts and Music
Arkansas Music

Related Content

Call for Presentations Issued for Johnny Cash Heritage Festival

By KASU Newsroom Jan 12, 2017
Michael Hibblen, KUAR Website (kuarpublicradio.org)

JONESBORO — A call for presentations for a public symposium in conjunction with the inaugural Johnny Cash Heritage Festival has been issued by Arkansas State University. The symposium, “Johnny Cash:  Arts and Artistry from the New Deal into the 21st Century,” will be held in Dyess, Ark., Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21. 

The event is co-sponsored by the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home and the A-State Heritage Studies Ph.D. Program. 