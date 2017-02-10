Rosanne Cash to announce Johnny Cash Heritage Festival talent

The 2017 Johnny Cash Heritage Festival takes place over three days in October. It will be held October 19th through the 21st.

On Monday, February 13th, Rosanne Cash will be in Dyess to announce the festival talent that will perform.

The new event that combines educational activities in Dyess, as well as entertainment and special events, continues the legacy of the earlier concert series held in Jonesboro.

The press conference featuring Rosanne Cash starts at 1:30 Monday afternoon and you can see the press conference LIVE on KASU Public Radio's Facebook Page.