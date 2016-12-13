Rhodes College names Marjorie Hass first female president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rhodes College in Memphis has named Marjorie Hass as the school's 20th president.

Hass, who is currently president of Austin College in Sherman, Texas, will become the first female president in Rhodes' 168-year history. She succeeds current President William E. Troutt in July following his retirement after 18 years as Rhodes president.

Rhodes has an enrollment about 2,000 undergraduate students.

Hass earned her bachelor's, masters and doctorate degrees in philosophy from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. She was a professor and provost at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She was named president of Austin College in 2009.

Hass serves as board chair of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.