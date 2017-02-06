Rex Nelson is Agribusiness Conference Luncheon Speaker

JONESBORO – Arkansas native Rex Nelson, one of the state's most prominent voices in journalism, government and public affairs, will be the luncheon speaker for Arkansas State University’s annual Agribusiness Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Nelson will discuss the economic and political history of the Arkansas Delta and how the Delta’s history is impacting its future.

As senior vice president for Simmons First National, he handles communications for the corporation's banking operations in four states. Because of his wide experiences as an editor of the state newspaper, policy director for the governor's office, presidential appointee to the Delta Regional Authority and leader of a state advocacy group for independent colleges and universities, he is considered an authority on Arkansas history and culture.

Among his most recent achievements, he was named 2016 Rural Advocate of the Year for the state of Arkansas by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Rural Development Commission.

The annual Agribusiness Conference provides participants with the latest information on the agricultural economy, policy and strategy for the next farm bill, and outlook for commodity, credit and farmland markets.

On-site registration will begin at 7:45 a.m. in A-State’s Fowler Center. Lunch will be served in the Convocation Center at noon.

The morning general session features four speakers and a panel discussion; afternoon special-interest sessions include an update on agricultural credit and farmland markets, rice and cotton market issues, and poultry and beef market trends.

Admission to the conference and luncheon is free, but pre-registration is encouraged. Detailed conference information and online registration are available at AState.edu/agribusconf. To register, one may contact the College of Agriculture, Engineering and Technology, (870) 972-3221, or by email, rjoslin@AState.edu.

